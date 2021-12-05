Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target at $39.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.98. 2,428,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

