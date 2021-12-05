GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE GDDY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.17. 2,465,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,989. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 96,935 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

