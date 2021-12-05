Origin Dollar (OUSD) Hits Market Cap of $9.02 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $9.02 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056409 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.69 or 0.08424566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00061121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,147.51 or 0.98746875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00078149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

