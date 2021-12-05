Akropolis Hits Market Capitalization of $79.77 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 5th. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $79.77 million and approximately $14.73 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00038935 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

AKRO is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,910,214 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

