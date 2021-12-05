HOQU Hits Market Capitalization of $356,405.09 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. HOQU has a total market cap of $356,405.09 and approximately $1.21 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HOQU has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00038935 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

