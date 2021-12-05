Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

GOOGL opened at $2,840.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,856.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,697.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

