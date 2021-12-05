iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Cut by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 9.8% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $51,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 308,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,780,000 after buying an additional 19,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,660,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $269.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.39 and its 200 day moving average is $272.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $220.99 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

