Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $13.75 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 66,269 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $146.22 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.53. The company has a market capitalization of $265.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

