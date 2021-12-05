Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $383.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $381.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

