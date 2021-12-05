Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY remained flat at $$73.30 during trading on Tuesday. 79 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.4645 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

