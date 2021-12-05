Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DTEGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of DTEGY stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. 203,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $22.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

