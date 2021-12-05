Dora Factory Market Cap Reaches $48.94 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $48.94 million and approximately $56.28 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for about $16.48 or 0.00033424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dora Factory has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00039130 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.00219086 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,196 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

