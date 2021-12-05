Non-Fungible Yearn One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,139.00 (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 5th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $3,139.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.93 or 0.00040426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00039130 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.00219086 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,546 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the exchanges listed above.

