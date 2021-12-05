Celer Network (CELR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $80.87 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 29% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $450.53 million and $80.87 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0741 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00039130 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.00219086 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,076,711,958 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

