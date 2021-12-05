Royal Fund Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV opened at $118.85 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.94. The company has a market capitalization of $210.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.58.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

