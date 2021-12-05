Venus (XVS) Price Down 19% This Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.92 or 0.00036347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $207.67 million and $20.50 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,892.39 or 0.99188563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00050309 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.91 or 0.00825510 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,591,251 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

