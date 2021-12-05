LuaSwap Achieves Market Cap of $9.81 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. LuaSwap has a market cap of $9.81 million and approximately $132,754.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0762 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00039130 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.00219086 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LUA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 222,247,194 coins and its circulating supply is 128,645,861 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LUAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.