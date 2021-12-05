Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Market Capitalization Tops $5.15 Million

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $13,875.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,148.47 or 0.08416059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00061692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,078.83 or 0.99566803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00078533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading

