BitBall (BTB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $337,099.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 55.6% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $337,099.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

