EOS Price Reaches $3.01 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 20% against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and $1.13 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $3.01 or 0.00006106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,041,061,618 coins and its circulating supply is 973,061,207 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

