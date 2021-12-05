Brokerages Set Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Price Target at $165.00

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCTBF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Get Securitas alerts:

Shares of Securitas stock remained flat at $$14.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. Securitas has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.