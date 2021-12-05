Brokerages Expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Post $2.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to announce $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.42. World Acceptance reported earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $13.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $13.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,115 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total transaction of $47,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,850 in the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRLD stock traded down $8.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.45. 18,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,865. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.66. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $97.13 and a 12-month high of $261.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

