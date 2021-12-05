$12.97 Billion in Sales Expected for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report $12.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.38 billion. GlaxoSmithKline posted sales of $11.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year sales of $46.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.88 billion to $47.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $48.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.78 billion to $49.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after acquiring an additional 31,339 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 51,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 210,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.25. 4,086,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $43.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

