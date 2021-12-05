Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.94. Republic Services also posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Republic Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 129,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Republic Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.40. The company had a trading volume of 592,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

