Neutrino USD Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001996 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $552.22 million and approximately $23.19 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00057024 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.56 or 0.08379305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00060988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00078887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,295.96 or 0.97855263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 560,571,280 coins and its circulating supply is 560,570,693 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

