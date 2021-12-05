Twele Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,219 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 1,808,759 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 1,003,973 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after buying an additional 525,528 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $185.65 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.