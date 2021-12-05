Twele Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 3.0% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $23,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $269.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $220.99 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

