Dash (DASH) Price Hits $132.24 on Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $132.24 or 0.00268562 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $342.81 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009283 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003792 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00013762 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,465,406 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

