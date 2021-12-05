Analysts Set Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Price Target at $50.75

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

SNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,841. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 10,279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13,888.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,014,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,831,000 after buying an additional 1,007,356 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,266,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2,398.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,736,000 after buying an additional 281,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

