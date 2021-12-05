Analysts Set Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target at $45.11

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ MRVI traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $42.15. 978,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.