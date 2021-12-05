Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $224.16 Million

Brokerages expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to report sales of $224.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.72 million to $225.60 million. Albany International posted sales of $226.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $912.05 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $998.08 million, with estimates ranging from $987.94 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIN. Truist lowered their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 414.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 88.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.80. 124,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,139. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average of $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.36. Albany International has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $93.43.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

