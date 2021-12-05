Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.74 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $159.59 million and $23.74 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 42.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00039134 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.54 or 0.00218405 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 608,331,992 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

