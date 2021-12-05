Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $53,073.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00039134 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.54 or 0.00218405 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

DVP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

