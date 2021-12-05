Covalent Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.33 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. Covalent has a total market cap of $37.85 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00056979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.36 or 0.08365921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00060933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,991.18 or 0.99495138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00078591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CQTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.