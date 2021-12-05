WP Advisors LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 283.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 317,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 28,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

