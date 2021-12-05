Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $422,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $170.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

