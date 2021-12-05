North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 231 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after acquiring an additional 380,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after acquiring an additional 445,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $249.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.36. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $257.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.