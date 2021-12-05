Analysts Set Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) PT at $30.28

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.91. 3,195,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,983. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. Azul has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Azul will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 845.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azul in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.