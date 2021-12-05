Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRPTF shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC upgraded Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

GRPTF stock remained flat at $$14.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. Getlink has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

