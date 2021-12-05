Digiwage (WAGE) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last Week

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $41,829.31 and $70.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

