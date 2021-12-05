Analysts Set Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target at $35.20

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRDN. SVB Leerink began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 909,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 79.1% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,408,000 after purchasing an additional 628,494 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 43,630 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 454,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 258.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 667,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after buying an additional 481,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRDN stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. 96,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.26. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $25.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

