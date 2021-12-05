Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $528.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $493.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $560.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.12.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.