Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.16)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $151-$152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.51 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $4.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.94. 5,801,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,639. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.51.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist upped their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.12.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $45,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smartsheet stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

