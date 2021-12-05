Smooth Love Potion Price Hits $0.0393 on Top Exchanges (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $124.83 million and approximately $155.12 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.94 or 0.00218712 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,179,464,086 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

