Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to report ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.72). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

WVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,193,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after buying an additional 105,258 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $4,900,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 776,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 569,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 214,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,249. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $202.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

