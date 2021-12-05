Contrasting Avidbank (AVBH) & The Competition

Avidbank (OTCMKTS: AVBH) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Avidbank to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Avidbank alerts:

This table compares Avidbank and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $53.53 million $9.63 million 11.59 Avidbank Competitors $12.71 billion $1.60 billion 10.72

Avidbank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank. Avidbank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 22.09% N/A N/A Avidbank Competitors 20.80% 10.78% 0.87%

Volatility and Risk

Avidbank has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank’s peers have a beta of 22.53, meaning that their average stock price is 2,153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Avidbank and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A Avidbank Competitors 1074 3136 2617 79 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 72.32%. Given Avidbank’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avidbank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of Avidbank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avidbank peers beat Avidbank on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.