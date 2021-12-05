Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.3% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total value of $29,201,621.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total transaction of $93,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

FB stock opened at $306.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.03. The company has a market capitalization of $853.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.