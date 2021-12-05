Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $27,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,759 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,973 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after acquiring an additional 525,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $217.14 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $185.65 and a one year high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.