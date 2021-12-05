Arrow Financial Corp Sells 1,031 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 231,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 37,540,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,637,555. The firm has a market cap of $304.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

