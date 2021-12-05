Royal Fund Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

MRK opened at $73.34 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 91.87%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

